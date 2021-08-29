Two killed in separate shootings in St. Paul

St. Paul police are investigating two separate fatal shootings in the city early Sunday.

In the first, a man in his 30s was brought to Regions Hospital by private vehicle just after midnight with at least one gunshot wound; he died a short time later. Authorities said it appeared the shooting happened in a parking ramp on the 400 block of Jackson Street.

"A motive in this case has not been determined, although investigators do not believe it was a random shooting," police said in a news release.

About three hours later, just after 3 a.m., officers responding to a 911 call found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound in a vehicle parked on Raspberry Island. He later died at Regions Hospital. Authorities said it appears the shooting happened during a robbery.

There were no arrests in either case at last report. St. Paul police said the shootings are the 19th and 20th homicides in the city this year.

Authorities asked anyone with information about either shooting to call (651) 266-5650.