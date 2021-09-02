Arrest made in July road rage killing on Highway 169 in Plymouth

Plymouth police released this photo in July that they believe depicts the moments leading up to a fatal shooting on U.S. Highway 169. Plymouth Police Department

Plymouth police say they have made an arrest in the July 6 fatal shooting of a motorist on U.S. Highway 169 in Plymouth.

The city’s police chief, Erik Fadden, is expected to release details at a 2 p.m. press conference.

The killing in the Minneapolis suburb occurred around 10 p.m. July 6 on Highway 169, south of Rockford Road. Two vehicles were traveling southbound when a suspect in one vehicle shot at another vehicle, hitting the driver, later identified as Jay Boughton. The suspect then fled the scene.

At a press conference following the incident Fadden said he believed there was some kind of traffic dispute before the shooting and that Boughton was shot in the head by someone in another vehicle.

Boughton died at North Memorial Health Hospital. Police and family members say he was traveling home from coaching a youth baseball game with his son. A statement from the Armstrong Cooper Youth Baseball Association said Boughton's son, who was in the vehicle, was injured.

A vehicle that matched the description in the shooting was found after law enforcement released traffic camera images.

A $1,000 reward was offered for tips leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.