State of Minnesota opening two more COVID testing sites as demand increases

The state of Minnesota is adding more COVID-19 testing sites to meet a resurgent demand.

Early in the summer the state had closed some of its community testing sites as fewer people were seeking COVID tests. But rising case counts driven by the more-contagious delta variant in recent weeks are bringing more demand for testing.

The state will open a semi-permanent COVID testing site at the Minneapolis Convention Center on Wednesday, and another at the former YMCA in Lino Lakes on Sept. 13.

They join existing community testing sites in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Duluth, Mankato, Moorhead, St. Cloud, St. Paul and Winona, as well as at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Find a complete list of locations and hours here.

The saliva tests for COVID provided at those sites are free; people are encouraged to schedule an appointment but walk-ins are welcome, too. All of the state's community testing sites will be closed on Labor Day.

"As more and more Minnesotans get vaccinated, testing remains a critical component of our strategy to protect our communities from COVID-19," Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said in a news release. "Through a robust, collaborative testing program, we have removed many obstacles to testing for families across the state. Combined with social distancing, masking, and staying home when sick, testing can help us slow the spread of the delta variant as we continue our work to boost vaccinations across Minnesota."

The state also offers free COVID tests shipped to homes. Other COVID testing locations can be found here.

