Gazelka enters race for governor

Former Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka announced Wednesday he’s running for governor.

He made the announcement surrounded by cheering supporters at the Minnesota Capitol, saying he's concerned about the direction the state is headed and praising the people of Minnesota. He took aim at Minnesota’s incumbent governor.

“We need to look seriously at the crossroads we are at right now,” Gazelka said.

Gazelka faulted DFL Gov. Tim Walz for shutting down businesses, letting riots last too long in Minneapolis, mismanaging the virus outbreak in nursing homes, and keeping children out of schools.

“Tim Walz says he wants one Minnesota, but I’ve never seen Minnesotans more divided, angry and afraid than they are today,” Gazelka said. “Is this the road we want to go down?”

Gazelka, of East Gull Lake, joins several Republicans vying for the party's nomination, including state Sen. Michelle Benson of Ham Lake and former state Sen. Scott Jensen of Chaska.

Gubernatorial race GOP hopefuls jockeying to face Walz hone in on COVID, crime

Last week, Gazelka announced he was stepping down as Senate majority leader in what was a prelude to his gubernatorial announcement. He has said he would not both run for governor and serve as majority leader and that he will leave the Senate at the end of his term no matter what happens.

Gazelka, 61, has been in the Senate since 2011 and was elected majority leader in 2017.

Walz has not officially announced a reelection campaign, but he has been raising money and is widely expected to run for a second term.