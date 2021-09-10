MnDOT celebrating completion of massive I-35W construction in Minneapolis

The work to replace a half-century-old section of busy Minneapolis freeway began nearly four years ago. For commuters and local residents, the project has meant major detours and delays.

On Friday, a host of public officials will gather to celebrate the project’s completion.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says much has been accomplished: nearly a dozen new bridges, new access ramps to Lake Street, as well as a transit station scheduled to open later this year. All of those, MnDOT says, will reduce congestion, bringing down travel times for motorists.

The massive project also adds new E-ZPass lanes and improved access for bicyclists and walkers.