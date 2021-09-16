Minnesota Supreme Court OKs ballot question on Minneapolis PD

The Minnesota Supreme Court has cleared the way for Minneapolis to vote on the future of policing in the city where George Floyd was killed.

The state’s highest court Thursday evening overturned a lower court ruling that rejected ballot language approved by the City Council.

The lower court said the wording failed to adequately describe the effects of a proposed charter amendment that would replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new Department of Public Safety that “could include” police officers “if necessary.”

But the Supreme Court ordered that the vote should go forward.

The Supreme Court was under pressure to rule quickly because early voting opens at 8 a.m. Friday.