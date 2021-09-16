MN Supreme Court blocks remake of pardon process

In a quick turnaround, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled Thursday that unanimous votes are required for pardons to be issued by a state board.

A day after hearing arguments, justices overruled a lower court that had declared the process to be unconstitutional. The ruling means that the board made up of the governor, attorney general and chief justice all must be in agreement to grant a pardon.

Justice G. Barry Anderson signed the order. He sat in as presiding justice because Chief Justice Lorie Gildea was named in the case and recused herself; she was on the side of keeping the unanimity standard in place.

The Board of Pardons process dates to an 1896 constitutional amendment that took sole authority away from the governor. The Legislature followed voter approval with a law that required a unanimous verdict.

Amreya Shefa, who was denied a pardon in 2020 on a 2-1 vote, sued. DFL Gov. Tim Walz joined in arguing that his vote along with one other should be enough.

In July, Ramsey County District Court Judge Laura Nelson sided with them in saying the process was flawed. She stopped short of saying Shefa deserved an immediate pardon in the killing of her husband, whom she accused of repeated sexual abuse.

Anderson’s order said the ruling from Nelson was in error regarding the constitutionality of the law but correct in refusing to compel a Shefa pardon.

Attorney Andy Crowder represented Shefa, whom he said is likely to be taken into custody by federal immigration authorities pending her deportation to Ethiopia. Shefa has said she fears she will be killed by relatives of her former husband.

“This is obviously a very disappointing result for her personally. It’s also a very disappointing result from my perspective for the state of Minnesota how clemency is carried out going forward. This will be something that will be very difficult to challenge in the future,” Crowder said. “It was super difficult to challenge here given how long the statute has been on the books.”

He added, “It’s my view that Minnesota is now a state where the pardon power is governed by our Legislature as opposed to our executive, which in my view is different than what people voted on in our constitution and contradicts what we should be doing.”

The case was decided quickly so the board would know the parameters for an upcoming meeting. The justices said they’ll follow up with an opinion later that explains their reasoning.

Bills introduced in the Legislature in recent years would change the standard so a unanimous vote would no longer be required. Those have stalled.

