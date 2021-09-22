Lynx center Sylvia Fowles wins top WNBA defender award

Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles was named the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year.

Fowles finished the season with a league-high 8.3 defensive rebounds per game along with 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks.

It’s her third time winning the AP award. The WNBA will announce its league awards over the course of the postseason, which begins Thursday.

Fowles, along with Jonquel Jones, the Connecticut Sun forward named as AP’s Player of the Year, have been honored by the media that votes on the weekly AP WNBA power poll. This year, Jones is the unanimous choice AP Player of the Year honors by the 14-member panel.

The AP's first-team all league includes Jones, Brittney Griner, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Breanna Stewart and Tina Charles. The second team is A'ja Wilson, Jewell Loyd, Fowles, Candace Parker and Courtney Vandersloot.