Sports

Lynx center Sylvia Fowles wins top WNBA defender award

Connecticut Sun forward Jones, coach Miller win major AP WNBA awards

The Associated Press and MPR News Staff
Los Angeles Sparks v Minnesota Lynx
Sylvia Fowles of the Minnesota Lynx passes the ball against the Los Angeles Sparks in the second half of the game at Target Center on Sept. 2, 2021 in Minneapolis. Fowles was named the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year.
David Berding | Getty Images

Share

Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles was named the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year.

Fowles finished the season with a league-high 8.3 defensive rebounds per game along with 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks.

It’s her third time winning the AP award. The WNBA will announce its league awards over the course of the postseason, which begins Thursday.

Fowles, along with Jonquel Jones, the Connecticut Sun forward named as AP’s Player of the Year, have been honored by the media that votes on the weekly AP WNBA power poll. This year, Jones is the unanimous choice AP Player of the Year honors by the 14-member panel.

The AP's first-team all league includes Jones, Brittney Griner, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Breanna Stewart and Tina Charles. The second team is A'ja Wilson, Jewell Loyd, Fowles, Candace Parker and Courtney Vandersloot.

Your support matters.

You make MPR News possible. Individual donations are behind the clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives. Help ensure MPR remains a resource that brings Minnesotans together.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory
Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More