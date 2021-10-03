The historic Capri Theater in north Minneapolis officially reopened Sunday.

The nearly 100-year-old theater closed in 2019 for renovations and expansion. In addition to a restored auditorium and lobby, the updated building includes new classrooms, a tech center and an outdoor plaza.

A volunteer shows off a new construction space for building theater sets. (Left to right) Music instructor Mark Chico Perez leads Ayla Porter, Imani Harris and Romeno Crump in a drumming performance during a grand reopening event for the Capri Theater in Minneapolis on Sunday. Guests gather in front of the Capri Theater before its grand reopening. The theater is located along West Broadway in north Minneapolis.

Ahead of the event, theater officials said the new Capri is "designed to provide the northside and metro-wide community with countless opportunities to experience and produce art, to create and implement ideas and to be together."

Ayla Porter performs with other drummers during a grand reopening event for the Capri Theater in Minneapolis on Sunday. Tim Evans for MPR News

Theater director James Scott said he was excited to show the community the new and improved space.

"I'm most looking forward to the sense of awe, the sense of amazement as this community takes in this space that's been built for them," he said. "It's just been too long since we've had an opportunity to interact with people."

The Capri Theater on West Broadway dates back to 1927. Among other moments in its history, it's the stage where Prince performed his first shows as a solo artist.

Sunday's celebration included a ribbon-cutting, followed by music and dance performances and self-guided tours of the theater. It kicked off eight days of grand reopening events.