Sheriff's deputy shoots man in Blaine who allegedly fired gun

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said one of its deputies shot a man who was allegedly firing a gun in a Blaine neighborhood Monday night.

Police responded to reports of a man firing a gun in a neighborhood off of Minnesota Highway 65, west of the National Sports Center. Police and sheriff's deputies set up a perimeter in the area and warned people to stay in their homes.

A statement from the sheriff's office said officers saw him shoot at a nearby home, and then down a residential street before a sheriff's deputy fired and hit him. The sheriff's office said the suspect was wounded and taken to a nearby hospital, but didn't offer details about the man's injuries or condition.

Blaine police are investigating the gunfire that sparked the incident, and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting by the sheriff's deputy.