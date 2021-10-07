Good things come in trees: Northern Minnesota hitting peak fall color

It's here! Peak fall color season has arrived in northern Minnesota.

While swaths in the northwestern corner of the state are past peak, most areas north of St. Cloud are in their prime for leaf-peeping. Parts of the eastern Twin Cities have also reached peak season for fall colors, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Central and southern Minnesota are headed that way soon.

Check out a few of the DNR's current highlights from its latest fall color finder map, with suggestions about where to go for foliage this weekend and what you’ll see:

Where to find the best fall colors this weekend. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

You can't go wrong if you head to any of the overlooks here right now. The DNR also highlights Bean and Bear lakes as having terrific views of the fall colors.

Drive along the main park road for an Instagram-worthy view. "An early morning drive is best to see the sun shining through the leaves with the morning cool weather providing a haze for photo effect," the DNR recommends.

The best trails for walking in the park are the Hidden Lake and Maple-Basswood trails. Get here quick, the DNR advises, because this might be the last weekend you'll see the nice maple color.