St. Paul district proposes closing 5 schools

Minnesota’s second-largest school district Monday announced a proposal to close five of its school buildings.

The St. Paul public school district has put forward plans to close Highwood Hills Elementary, John A. Johnson Achievement Plus, Jackson Elementary, LEAP High School and Wellstone Elementary.

St. Paul schools COO Jackie Turner said the closures are necessary, in part, due to declining enrollment.

“With a decrease in birth rates, coupled with the fact that we have about a 60 percent capture rate, we need to make sure that we have correct alignment with the number of classrooms we actually need to educate the students that we anticipate,” Turner said.

The idea is to make the closed buildings available for other needs, some of which the district has not yet decided on. Students from closed schools will in some cases merge with students in other schools or have their programs moved to new locations in other district buildings.

The district also proposes temporarily closing Obama Elementary pre-K-8 for remodeling.

Superintendent Joe Gothard said he understands the changes will be difficult for some.

“It is not a result of the pandemic and it is not a major cost-saving measure for the district,” Gothard said. “While it will create some efficiencies, at its core it’s about making all of our schools sustainable.”

Board members are expected to vote on the recommendations Nov. 16.