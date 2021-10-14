Minnesota Zoo's missing owl, Gladys, has died

Gladys, the Minnesota Zoo's Eurasian eagle owl, flew into a tree during a routine training session earlier in October and hasn't returned. Courtesy of the Minnesota Zoo

Gladys, the Minnesota Zoo’s Eurasian eagle owl who went missing since flying away from the Minnesota Zoo, was found injured and died before receiving treatment.

The owl flew away into a tree during a routine training session earlier this month. Zoo staff searched for Gladys and predicted she was somewhere within the zoo.

Gladys was found injured on the side of a road Thursday morning but died before zoo staff could treat her.

“For the last five years, Gladys has been a beloved ambassador of her species in the bird show,” a tweet from the zoo announcing her death said. “The Animal Care team raised her from a chick and worked with her daily.”

Eurasian eagle owls are among the largest owls in the world, with orange eyes and ear tufts.