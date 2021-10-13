Hoo has seen Gladys? Minnesota Zoo says eagle owl escaped during training
The Minnesota Zoo's Eurasian eagle owl is, as they say, free as a bird. At least for now.
The Apple Valley zoo announced on social media Tuesday that its Eurasian eagle owl, Gladys, flew off into a tree during a routine training session earlier this month.
She has not yet returned.
"While she's likely to be within the 485-acre, forested Zoo, we wanted to make our neighbors aware," the zoo tweeted.
The zoo said Gladys is not a threat to public safety, and that it's working with local wildlife agencies and authorities to find her.
It's asking that if anyone spots a bird that looks like Gladys to call their local police.
