UND student dies in flight training crash

The University of North Dakota flight training program is on a safety stand-down Tuesday in response to the crash near Buxton, just south of Grand Forks.

The dean of the flight program, Robert Kraus, said in an internal email released by the University that it was “an aircraft accident on Monday evening” and that the student died “on a solo flight.”

UND identified the student as John Hauser, a 19-year-old sophomore from Chicago majoring in commercial aviation.

“This is a tragic time for John’s family and his friends,” UND president Andrew Armacost said in a statement. “We must take the time to remember his impact on our campus community and to come together to support one another.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating along with state and local law enforcement.

The University of North Dakota Aerospace program has more than 1,800 students and operates one of the largest fleets of civilian aircraft in the country.

The University is making counselors available for the rest of the week for students and staff.