Windy, wet storm moves into Minnesota; Halloween still looking dry

A fall storm brings Minnesota gusty winds followed by soaking rain. Drier weather returns by the weekend.

Tuesday’s forecast

Ahead of a storm that brings rain back to Minnesota Wednesday, winds are already increasing across the state Tuesday. Winds from the southeast will gust over 25 mph for most of eastern Minnesota.

Tuesday wind forecast National Weather Service

The western edge of the state is likely to see wind gusts top 40 mph, putting most of that area under a wind advisory from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The warm wind flow already had morning temperatures slightly above average despite mostly clear skies overnight. Parts of the Arrowhead started in the 20s, but otherwise, morning lows were in the 30s and 40s.

Highs are also forecast to run a couple degrees above average with most of the state in the 50s.

Tuesday high temperatures National Weather Service

This will be under partly cloudy skies south, and a mix of clouds and sun north.

Soaking rain targets Minnesota

Forecast storm position Wednesday morning National Weather Service

The rain along with the storm starts moving in quickly overnight Tuesday, and most of Minnesota can expect to see areas of rain and maybe a couple of thunderstorms by the Wednesday morning commute.



The wind pattern of the storm will funnel moisture directly up through the central United States from the Gulf of Mexico, providing ample moisture to Minnesota. Wednesday will be very wet and still windy.

Winds start diminishing by Wednesday evening, then the rain slowly clears west to east during the day Thursday. The Twin Cities will still be rainy most of Thursday.



Almost all of the state will receive at least one-half inch of rain, and totals over 1 inch are forecast in most of central and southern Minnesota.

Forecast rainfall through Thursday National Weather Service

Temperatures cool slightly Wednesday and Thursday, with upper 40s and low 50s for highs due to the cloud cover with the rain, but then highs return to the 50s for most of Minnesota again Friday as sunshine returns.

Saturday also remains slightly milder than average, with highs in the 50s again.

However, temperatures may drop by about 10 degrees by Sunday thanks to the return of northerly winds, and that would put highs back in the 40s.

Here is that forecast for the Twin Cities:

Twin Cities forecast temperatures through Sunday Weather.us

What that means for anyone heading out Halloween evening, is temperatures ranging from the low 40s in southern Minnesota to upper 30s north, Skies will be mostly dry, although we are monitoring a slight chance for showers along the northern border.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:48 a.m. Monday through Friday morning.