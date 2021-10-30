Minnesota Lt. Gov. Flanagan says she has breakthrough COVID case

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced Saturday that she's tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

In a series of posts on Twitter, Flanagan said she tested positive Friday after caring for her 8-year-old daughter, who tested positive for COVID last week.

"I've experienced a lot of extreme feelings over the course of this pandemic, but nothing has compared to how I felt when our baby said she didn't feel well," Flanagan wrote.

Flanagan said she and her husband, Tom, had stayed home over the past week to care for their daughter and avoid exposing anyone else to the virus. After Flanagan started experiencing cold-like symptoms, a rapid test and follow-up test confirmed she had COVID.

Flanagan said Saturday that she's under the weather but doing OK, and her daughter is feeling better.

"I'll be continuing to stay home to recover and make sure I don't get anyone else sick," she wrote. "I want to be clear: This pandemic is not over, and we have to keep doing everything we can to keep our kids safe. Getting vaccinated isn't just about you - it's about protecting our little ones who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated."

Flanagan is fully vaccinated and said she's looking forward to being able to get her daughter vaccinated, and to getting a booster dose for herself.

Flanagan's brother Ron died after contracting COVID in March 2020, in the early weeks of the pandemic.

The lieutenant governor's announcement on Saturday drew a quick outpouring of support, including from Gov. Tim Walz who wrote that Flanagan "has led with strength and compassion throughout this pandemic. ... Rest up and get well soon."