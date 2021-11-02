Judge denies release of GOP donor accused of sex trafficking

Anton J. Lazzaro is being held in the Sherburne County Jail. Sherburne County Jail

A federal judge has denied Minnesota Republican megadonor Anton Lazzaro's request to be released while he awaits trial, citing his attempts at obstruction in the case.

The charges against Lazzaro allege that he trafficked at least six minors for sex over a several-month period in 2020.

Lazzaro's attorneys argued that he has community ties and no criminal record, and that he didn't flee when he knew he was under investigation.

Judge Patrick Schiltz agreed that Lazzaro is not a threat to flee, but did find other issues.

Schiltz wrote that there is clear and convincing evidence that release conditions would not assure the protection of others in the community from non-physical harm. The judge pointed to Lazzaro's alleged attempt to get a nondisclosure agreement from a minor and their parent.

Further, the judge notes that Lazzaro told one police officer involved in the case that he knew where he lived and that he admitted to trying to find out information about an FBI agent involved in the case.