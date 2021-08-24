GOP donor Lazzaro seeks release as he appears in court

A Minnesota Republican donor facing sex trafficking charges asked a federal judge Tuesday for a release on bond subject to around-the-clock electronic monitoring.

Anton “Tony” Lazzaro, 30, was set to appear in a St. Paul federal courtroom for a motion hearing. He’s been held in the Sherburne County Jail since his arrest nearly two weeks ago after being indicted on multiple counts.

The request for bond acknowledges that he faces accusations of trafficking minors for sex and use in pornography. There are six victims noted in the indictment but authorities believe there could be more.

Lazzaro maintains his innocence in the case.

“Mr. Lazzaro is an upstanding member of the community who is actively engaged in the rich political life of Minneapolis. He also owns and operates multiple local businesses that keep at least a dozen Minneapolis residents employed full-time,” the bond motion reads. “Mr. Lazzaro is by all accounts a law-abiding citizen, contrary to the serious allegations in the government’s charging document.”

Lazzaro’s lawyers cite his lack of a criminal history, say that he isn’t a flight risk and say he is willing to wear an ankle monitor and install cameras throughout his high-rise Minneapolis condominium for authorities to track his movement in the three-bedroom home.

“Taking the cameras together with the recommended use of biometric locks on areas where Mr. Lazzaro cannot go inside the home [—] Mr. Lazzaro will be living inside a real-life “Truman Show” scenario,” defense attorney Zachary Newland wrote in the filing submitted Tuesday.

If the judge denies the request to let him return to Minneapolis subject to the outlined conditions, Lazzaro’s attorney said he should alternatively be allowed to live in California with his mother as a third-party custodian and subject to check-ins with probation.

Lazzaro’s criminal case contributed to the downfall of state GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan, who resigned a week after her close friend’s arrest. She also faced numerous accusations of mishandling harassment claims and that she created a hostile work environment, which she denied.

A co-defendant in the case, 19-year-old Gisela Castro-Medina, was arrested in Florida and remains there pending her transfer. She was set to take over this year as the chapter chair of the University of St. Thomas College Republicans.