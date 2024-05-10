BCA identifies woman who died, St. Paul police officers involved in fatal shooting

Authorities on Friday identified the woman who was fatally shot by St. Paul police earlier in the week and released the names of the three officers involved.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said 41-year-old Pepsi Lee Heinl died from multiple gunshot wounds Monday evening at a home on St. Paul’s east side.

The three St. Paul police officers who fired their department handguns were identified by the BCA as:

Chiking Chazonkhueze, who has three-and-a-half years of law enforcement experience

Chee Lao, who has three months of law enforcement experience

Yengkong Lor, who has three years of law enforcement experience

According to accounts of the incident from the BCA and from St. Paul police:

Officers were called to a home on the 1100 block of Rose Avenue East just after 7:15 p.m. Monday on a report that a woman was trying to take her own life.

“When they arrived, the woman’s mother called them into a back room of the home. There they saw Heinl sitting on the floor and asked her if she needed help. She rapidly reached under a blanket, pulled out a handgun, stood up and pointed it at the officers,” the BCA said on Friday.

The three officers then fired their handguns, striking Heinl. BCA investigators recovered a handgun at the scene.

The officers were wearing body cameras that were activated at the time of the shooting, and the BCA is reviewing the footage as part of its investigation.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter issued a statement Tuesday offering “prayers and condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, our grieving community members, and every member of our Saint Paul Police Department as we mourn this loss. While many questions remain, the call our officers faced last night illustrates the dangerous and dynamic nature of the work they perform on our behalf.”

Carter said the body camera footage will be released once preliminary witness statements are finished and after Heinl’s family has had a chance to view it.

Three St. Paul City Council members — HwaJeong Kim, Nelsie Yang and Cheniqua Johnson — also issued a statement Tuesday, offering prayers and support for Heinl’s family and calling for the swift release of body camera footage “to support healing and continued transparency.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.