COVID-19 in MN: Hospital needs hit 2021 highs as surge worsens

3 things to know:

State nearing 9,000 pandemic deaths

32,388 known, active cases, 1,245 currently hospitalized

74.4 percent of 12-and-older residents with at least one vaccine dose

COVID-19’s summer-fall punch continues to pummel Minnesota, with key metrics reaching new, worrisome highs for the year. Active and newly reported cases are trending at levels not seen since mid-December.

Hospitalizations are especially concerning right now.

Bed counts that fell below 100 in mid-July jumped in the late fall, putting huge pressure on the state’s short-staffed care systems — 1,245 people are hospitalized now with COVID; 296 need intensive care. Those are the highest counts all year.

The latest COVID-19 surge and staffing shortages are overwhelming hospitals in central Minnesota.

CentraCare and Carris Health, which operate hospitals in St. Cloud, Willmar and other smaller communities, say those hospitals are full. Staff are struggling to find beds for critically ill patients. Others are waiting hours to be seen in emergency rooms.

"The strain on resources, and the almost unlimited amount of people that need our help right now, is a combination I don't think many of us have ever experienced,” said Bryan Bauck, executive director for rural health in CentraCare's western region.

Bauck attributed the strain is due to a combination of a surge in COVID-19 cases, patients needing care for other illnesses and people who delayed getting care over the past year and a half.

CentraCare officials are urging people not to seek treatment for non-emergency conditions in the emergency room at St. Cloud Hospital, where patients are waiting hours for care.

"We have a plea out to the community, please use the health care resources in the right way at the right time at the right place, because we absolutely want to help you and we're going to help you, but we're bogging down in some other areas, and we just don't have capacity — and you’re going to wait” said Rachel Mockros, director of emergency preparedness.

CentraCare also is asking the community to help by getting vaccinated, practicing social distancing and masking. It's also encouraging people with experience in health care to consider working or volunteering.

Earlier in the week, the HealthPartners medical system reported “the highest number of patients with COVID-19 in our hospitals since last December. And many of our hospitals are at or near capacity.”

State officials are pleading with Minnesotans now to take care against spreading the disease as Thanksgiving and other year-end celebrations approach and children return home from college.

“We find ourselves in a really truly alarming spike in cases in recent days,” Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters Wednesday, adding that the current surge is due in part to the waning vaccine immunity among some who were inoculated early in the year.

Driven by the highly contagious delta variant, the entire state shows a high level of COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Minnesota averaged about 3,800 new cases a day in the last seven reporting days. Active cases also reached a 2021 high — 32,388.

The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive continued to edge higher, topping 9 percent, according to MPR News calculations, higher than the 5 percent officials find concerning and a key signal that transmission of the virus is accelerating.

The state's death toll stands at 8,996, including 28 deaths newly reported on Friday. Deaths typically follow a surge in cases and hospitalizations. In past COVID-19 waves, it’s been the last of the key metrics to improve.

Last year’s death rates were driven by residents of nursing homes, where deaths are much lower now. People outside of long-term care are dying at almost the same rate as last fall.

Minnesota seems better positioned now than during its fall 2020 and spring 2021 spikes. More than 74 percent of state residents age 12 and older have received at least one vaccination shot, with more than 70 percent now completely vaccinated.

The state is seeing progress in getting booster shots into Minnesotans who’ve already been vaccinated.

However, the struggle continues to get more Minnesotans vaccinated. Wide gaps remain in the vaccination rates among regions and counties.