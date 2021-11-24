Police: Everson Griffen reported firing gun at an intruder. Law enforcement, psychologists talking with him

Multiple law enforcement agencies are at the Lake Minnetonka-area home of a Minnesota Vikings player.

The Minnetrista police department said in a statement that Everson Griffen called 911 around 3 a.m. Wednesday to report an intruder in his home. Griffen said that he'd fired his gun, but no one was injured, according to police. The statement says no intruder was found.

Police say psychologists are on scene with police and are talking with Griffen, trying to coax the defensive lineman out of the house. They were “confident Griffen is alone inside the home,” according to the statement.

In a statement released on social media, Vikings officials say team mental health professionals also are at Griffen’s home.

“Our only concern at this time is for the safety and well-being of Everson and his family,” according to the statement.