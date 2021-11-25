A guide to what is — and isn't — open this Thanksgiving Day
Last year, stores, major retailers and fast-food chains closed their doors on Thanksgiving Day due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And for the second year in a row, the majority of major retailers and food places will keep their stores closed on Thursday.
Target announced Monday that its stores will no longer open on Thanksgiving Day — a move that started out last year as a one-off due to the pandemic but that is now a permanent change.
"What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard — one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests' holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours," Target CEO Brian Cornell explained in a note to employees, according to The Associated Press.
Earlier this year, Walmart announced that its stores will be closed for Thanksgiving Day, as a "thank you" to all its associates for their hard work during the pandemic, said Dacona Smith, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Walmart U.S.
Other big retail chains, such as Best Buy, JCPenney and Kohl's have also announced they will be closed this Thanksgiving — pushing instead for customers to start this year's Black Friday shopping online.
Here's a list of stores that will be closed this Thanksgiving Day, according to the website The Black Friday:
Abt Electronics
Academy Sports
Ace Hardware
Acme Tools
Ashley Furniture
At Home
Bath & Body Works
Barnes & Noble
Bealls
Bed Bath & Beyond
Belk
Best Buy
Big 5 Sporting Goods
BJ's
Blain's Farm & Fleet
Bloomingdale's
Boscov's
Build-A-Bear Workshop
Burlington
Campmor
Christmas Tree Shops
Christopher and Banks
Conn's Home Plus
Costco
Dunham's Sports
Farm & Home Supply
Five Below
Fleet Farm
Fred Meyer
GameStop
Guitar Center
Half Price Books
Harbor Freight
Hobby Lobby
Home Depot
IKEA
JCPenney
Joann
Jos A. Bank
Kohl's
La-Z Boy
Lowe's
Macy's
Menards
Michaels
Micro Center
Music & Arts
NEX Navy Exchange
Neiman Marcus
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Rack
Northern Tool & Equipment
Office Depot
Office Max
Old Navy
Paper Store
PC Richard & Son
Pet Supplies Plus
Petco
PetSmart
Pier1
Publix
REI
Sam's Club
Sears
Sears Outlet
Sportsman's Warehouse
Staples
Sur La Table
Target
Tractor Supply Co.
True Value
Ulta Beauty
Under Armour
Value City Furniture
Victoria's Secret
Walmart
West Marine
World Market
While most major retailers will have their doors closed Thursday, stores such as CVS, Whole Foods, HEB and Dollar Tree will remain open but with modified hours for customers.
Here's a look at stores that will stay open on Thanksgiving Day:
Bass Pro Shops
Big Lots
CVS Pharmacy
Cabela's
Dollar General
Family Dollar
Kmart
Meijer
Olympia Sports
PepBoys
Rite Aid
Rural King Supply
Walgreens
Retailers and other businesses, depending on the state, may have special rules and precautions in place due to COVID-19.
And if you're not in the mood to cook this Thanksgiving, heads up — you may have slim pickings for choices, as some major restaurants and fast-food places are closed for business.
Here's a list of restaurants and food chains that will stay open on Thanksgiving Day:
(Note: Depending on the location and region, some franchises will be open)
Bonefish Grill
Carrabba's Italian Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chuck E. Cheese
Church's Chicken
First Watch
Little Caesars
Olive Garden
Outback Steakhouse
Panera Bread
Peet's Coffee
P.F. Chang's
Red Lobster
Taco Bell
Tijuana Flats
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
A previous version of this story listed HEB among stores that are closed on Thanksgiving Day, but HEB stores are open until noon.
Your support matters.
You make MPR News possible. Individual donations are behind the clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives. Help ensure MPR remains a resource that brings Minnesotans together.