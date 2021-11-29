Mounds View police shoot suspect after investigating armed robbery

Mounds View police say they fatally shot a suspect in an armed robbery outside a grocery store Sunday night.

Police said officers responded to reports of shots fired near County Road I and Highway 10 at about 7 p.m. Then, another call came in for an armed robbery in the parking lot of the Aldi grocery store across the street.

Officers found a victim who said an armed individual demanded a ride to a nearby liquor store at gunpoint. As officers approached that store, an employee ran out and said there was a person inside with a gun, authorities said.

A statement released by the Mounds View Police Department said officers from Mounds View and New Brighton entered and confronted an armed suspect in what police called an altercation. Officers fired and hit the suspect, who died a short time later.

Police aren't saying yet whether the suspect fired a weapon, or how many officers fired. Body camera video recorded at least some of the incident, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.