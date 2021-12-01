Latest on COVID in MN: Case surge appears to ebb; hospital needs still high

3 things to know:

1,562 currently hospitalized, 356 in ICU: 2021 highs

27,435 known, active cases, lowest in 3 weeks

75.2 percent of residents 12 and older with at least 1 vaccine shot

🎧 State public health leaders are expected to provide an update at 2 p.m.

The bolt of new and active COVID-19 cases that’s struck Minnesota in recent weeks seems to be showing signs of retreat. Hospitalizations, however, remain high and intensive care needs are edging up toward their pandemic highs.

The rate of COVID tests coming back positive is trending now just below 9 percent, according to MPR News calculations. That’s better than the prior two Wednesdays but still nearly twice the rate officials find concerning.

While the key metrics seem to be trending the right way again, officials remain concerned about a possible bounce from the Thanksgiving holiday that brought many people together indoors for celebrations, the kind of conditions that lead to more viral spread.

Hospitalizations continue to be concerning. Bed counts that fell below 100 in mid-July jumped in the late fall; 1,562 people are hospitalized now with COVID with 356 needing intensive care, the highest count in nearly a year.

Hospital executives across the state say COVID patients combined with other care needs have been overwhelming short-staffed care centers. Hospitals in this wave are seeing more people needing treatment for other illnesses along with people who delayed getting care over the past year and a half.

New COVID-19 cases per capita by age. David H. Montgomery | MPR News

Data collected by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show all Minnesota counties currently with a high level of virus transmission. The current surge, driven largely by the highly contagious delta variant, has been particularly hard on greater Minnesota.

On a positive note, Wednesday’s numbers showed the count of known, active cases slipped to 27,435, the lowest point in three weeks.

The state's death toll stands at 9,482, including 100 deaths newly reported on Wednesday, a total from several days over the Thanksgiving holiday. Deaths typically follow a surge in cases and hospitalizations. In past COVID-19 waves, it’s been the last of the key metrics to improve.

Minnesota seems better positioned now than during its fall 2020 and spring 2021 spikes. More than 75 percent of state residents age 12 and older have received at least one vaccination shot, with more than 71 percent now completely vaccinated.

The state is seeing progress in getting booster shots into Minnesotans who’ve already been vaccinated.

However, the struggle continues to get first shots into more Minnesotans. Wide gaps remain in the vaccination rates among regions and counties.