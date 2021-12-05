Traffic moves along snow-covered U.S. Highway 53 in Virginia, Minn., on Sunday. Minnesota Department of Transportation

Here’s a roundup of snowfall reports from around Minnesota as of 12:25 p.m. Sunday, as relayed by the National Weather Service.

Snow is still falling in parts of the region, so this is not a final or complete list. The list will be updated through the day.

11 inches - Erskine

10.5 inches - Crookston

8.5 inches - Fosston, Shevlin, East Grand Forks

8.2 inches - Brimson

8 inches - Mentor

7 inches - Brainerd, Wadena, Verndale, Becida

6.5 inches - Hewitt

6 inches - Deer Creek, Ottertail, Frazee, Solway

5.6 inches - Crosby

5.5 inches - Fergus Falls, Crosslake, Motley, Lake George

5.3 inches - New York Mills

5.2 inches - Bertha, Isle

5 inches - Outing, North River, Pine Center, Vineland, Ironton

Traffic moves along snow-covered U.S. Highway 53 in Virginia, Minn., on Sunday morning. Minnesota Department of Transportation

4.8 inches - Moose Lake

4.5 inches - McGrath, Plummer

4.3 inches - Cuyuna, Willow River

4.2 inches - Moorhead, Malmo

4.1 inches - Camp Ripley

4 inches - Twin Valley, Sebeka, Nisswa, Mora

3.8 inches - Thief River Falls, Battle Lake

3.7 inches - St. Cloud

3.5 inches - Red Lake Falls, Rice

3.4 inches - Grand Rapids

3.3 inches - Tenstrike

Traffic moves along snow-covered Interstate 35 on Sunday near Askov, Minn. Minnesota Department of Transportation

3.1 inches - Sawyer, Kerrick

3 inches - Duluth (Gary-New Duluth neighborhood), Two Harbors, Little Falls, Hinckley, Benson, Melrose, Ball Club, Kimball, St. Stephen, Sartell, Pine City, Wrenshall

2.7 inches - Long Prairie

2.6 inches - Duluth (airport)

2.5 inches - Barnum, Cold Spring, Rush City, St. Joseph

2.4 inches - Lancaster

2.3 inches - Buffalo

1.8 inches - Cambridge, Corcoran

1.5 inches - Shakopee, Fridley

1.3 inches - Richfield, North Branch, Watertown

1.1 inches - Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Woodbury, Chanhassen, Falcon Heights

