Snowfall reports from around Minnesota
Here’s a roundup of snowfall reports from around Minnesota as of 12:25 p.m. Sunday, as relayed by the National Weather Service.
Snow is still falling in parts of the region, so this is not a final or complete list. The list will be updated through the day.
11 inches - Erskine
10.5 inches - Crookston
8.5 inches - Fosston, Shevlin, East Grand Forks
8.2 inches - Brimson
8 inches - Mentor
7 inches - Brainerd, Wadena, Verndale, Becida
6.5 inches - Hewitt
6 inches - Deer Creek, Ottertail, Frazee, Solway
5.6 inches - Crosby
5.5 inches - Fergus Falls, Crosslake, Motley, Lake George
5.3 inches - New York Mills
5.2 inches - Bertha, Isle
5 inches - Outing, North River, Pine Center, Vineland, Ironton
4.8 inches - Moose Lake
4.5 inches - McGrath, Plummer
4.3 inches - Cuyuna, Willow River
4.2 inches - Moorhead, Malmo
4.1 inches - Camp Ripley
4 inches - Twin Valley, Sebeka, Nisswa, Mora
3.8 inches - Thief River Falls, Battle Lake
3.7 inches - St. Cloud
3.5 inches - Red Lake Falls, Rice
3.4 inches - Grand Rapids
3.3 inches - Tenstrike
3.1 inches - Sawyer, Kerrick
3 inches - Duluth (Gary-New Duluth neighborhood), Two Harbors, Little Falls, Hinckley, Benson, Melrose, Ball Club, Kimball, St. Stephen, Sartell, Pine City, Wrenshall
2.7 inches - Long Prairie
2.6 inches - Duluth (airport)
2.5 inches - Barnum, Cold Spring, Rush City, St. Joseph
2.4 inches - Lancaster
2.3 inches - Buffalo
1.8 inches - Cambridge, Corcoran
1.5 inches - Shakopee, Fridley
1.3 inches - Richfield, North Branch, Watertown
1.1 inches - Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Woodbury, Chanhassen, Falcon Heights
