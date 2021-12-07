Oodles of money are piled up in Minnesota’s state government accounts, giving the Legislature plenty to spread around in the 2022 session and adding another layer to next year’s campaign themes.

The Department of Minnesota Management and Budget was set to issue a new economic forecast Tuesday, with tax collections already swamping projections for the fiscal year. Only four months in, Minnesota had already pulled in about $750 million more than predicted.

The forecast will provide a look through the end of the current budget in mid-2023 and the two years beyond. The estimate will be apart from roughly $1.2 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds headed the state’s way and not directed yet to a specific purpose.

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz previewed the report in a speech Monday to county leaders, saying the forecast figures “will be the best that they have ever been.” Walz has promoted monthly tax collection tallies as evidence the state economy is in solid shape three years into his watch.

Challengers for Walz’s job won’t waste time expressing their preferences for the cash. “The ‘surplus’ belongs to the people of Minnesota,” Republican Scott Jensen, a leading contender for his party’s nomination for governor, tweeted Monday.

A fiscal gusher will undoubtedly feed calls for tax cuts, increased payments to schools and additional programs to help people regain their footing after the long pandemic.

Business groups are already lobbying to head off a hike in unemployment taxes set to kick in to refill a fund demolished over the past two years. School officials note they are coping with budget problems due to diminished enrollment and technology strains. And advocates for nursing homes and other front-line pandemic workers say they need a financial rescue, too.

Not all of the money the forecast estimate is built from has actually materialized, and lawmakers won’t get to dictate where all of it goes.

By law, some dollars are taken off the top to bolster dedicated funds, pay off accounting shifts and restock the reserves. That could mean hundreds of millions of dollars are locked up before the Legislature does a thing.

State leaders, including Walz, planned to discuss the forecast report later Tuesday and lay out their initial priorities.

Lawmakers don’t return to the Capitol until Jan. 31, and they’ll be aiming to finish by mid-May to hit the campaign trail. The governor’s office and all 201 legislative seats are on the line in November.