Photos: Protesters march for Daunte Wright during Kimberly Potter's trial
Community members gathered for a rally at the Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis Wednesday evening to demand justice for Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old Black man who was shot and killed by former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter on April 11 during a traffic stop.
Those at the protest held signs on the Government Center lawn and marched through downtown Minneapolis where Potter's manslaugther trial is underway. Potter faces first- and second-degree manslaughter charges.
Among the demonstrators was Jacob Blake Sr., the father of Jacob Blake, a Black man shot by police in Kenosha, Wis., in August 2020, leaving him paralyzed.
Days of mass protest outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department followed Wright's April killing, less than a year after George Floyd was murdered in neighboring Minneapolis.
