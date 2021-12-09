Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 10 of 10 Jacob Blake Sr., and other protesters in Minneapolis. Tim Evans for MPR News 1 of 10 Jacob Blake Sr., father of Jacob Blake, who was shot and paralyzed by Kenosha, Wis., police in August 2020, speaks during a rally outside of the Hennepin County Government Center during Kimberly Potter’s manslaughter trial in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Potter is facing charges for the killing of Wright in April during a traffic stop. Tim Evans for MPR News 2 of 10 Protesters Rebecca Shumard (left) Tanya James (center) and Ashley Radloff (right) protest outside of the Hennepin County Government Center. Tim Evans for MPR News Next Slide

Community members gathered for a rally at the Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis Wednesday evening to demand justice for Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old Black man who was shot and killed by former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter on April 11 during a traffic stop.

Those at the protest held signs on the Government Center lawn and marched through downtown Minneapolis where Potter's manslaugther trial is underway. Potter faces first- and second-degree manslaughter charges.

Among the demonstrators was Jacob Blake Sr., the father of Jacob Blake, a Black man shot by police in Kenosha, Wis., in August 2020, leaving him paralyzed.

Days of mass protest outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department followed Wright's April killing, less than a year after George Floyd was murdered in neighboring Minneapolis.