Kimberly Potter trial: Day 2 starts as jury weighs evidence, testimony

3 things to know:

Ex-Brooklyn Center officer Kimberly Potter faces first- and second-degree manslaughter charges

Jurors watch videos of Daunte Wright shooting and aftermath; Wright’s mother and Brooklyn Center cop on the scene testified Wednesday

Potter expected to testify in her defense

Testimony resumes Thursday in the manslaughter trial of Kimberly Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer, in the killing of Daunte Wright.

Opening statements and early witnesses on Wednesday brought intensity and drama to the Hennepin County courtroom where jurors saw police body camera and car dash camera video of the April 11 traffic stop, including Potter shooting Wright, the chaotic aftermath and his mother’s emotional arrival at the scene.

Prosecutors argued Potter acted recklessly in firing her service weapon in disregard of her substantial training and sworn duty.

“There is no do-over when you walk the streets with a loaded firearm, when you’re entrusted with a deadly weapon as part of your job,” prosecutor Erin Eldridge told jurors. “There’s no do-over when you take a young man’s life.”

Potter, she added, had received extensive training over her 26-year police career, including Taser training about a month before the traffic stop involving Wright.

Prosecutor Erin Eldridge, who also served on the team prosecuting former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd, delivers opening statements during the trial of Kimberly Potter on Wednesday. Screenshot of Court TV video

Defense attorneys argued that Potter meant to fire her Taser to subdue Wright, 20, but accidentally drew her service weapon and shot the man once in the chest, killing him.

“She made a mistake. This was an accident. She’s a human being,” attorney Paul Engh told jurors.

Potter, he said, acted at that moment out of a belief that her fellow officer, who had entered the car through the passenger side to try and grab the car’s gear shift, was in imminent danger of being hurt or killed if Wright was allowed to drive away.

Paul Engh gives the opening statement for the defense in the trial on Wednesday. Screenshot of Court TV video

“All he had to do was surrender,” Engh said of Wright.

Potter has pleaded not guilty and is expected to testify in her defense during the trial.

‘Taser! Taser! Taser!’

Potter, 49, faces first-degree and second-degree manslaughter charges in the killing of Wright as she and other Brooklyn Center officers, including one she was training, attempted to take Wright into custody during an April 11 traffic stop.

They’d pulled him over for an air freshener hanging from his car's rear view mirror and for expired license plate tabs. When they found he had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on a gross misdemeanor weapons violation, they began to arrest him.

Wright jumped back into the driver’s seat as officers tried to detain him. On police camera video, Potter can be heard yelling “Taser, Taser, Taser” but pointing her 9 mm gun before firing a single bullet into Wright’s chest; he drove off but crashed seconds later.

Wright’s killing set off days of protests and property destruction in the Twin Cities suburb, with demonstrators saying Wright’s killing was an example of racial bias by police against Black people.

The most serious charge against Potter requires prosecutors to prove recklessness. The second-degree manslaughter charge alleges that Potter acted with culpable negligence when she fired into Wright’s vehicle.

The prosecution is not characterizing Wright's killing as racially motivated. But civil rights advocates have pointed to a long history of officers not being held accountable when they kill unarmed Black people. Potter is white. Wright was Black.

A jury of 14 people, including two white alternates, will hear the case. Nine of the 12 jurors likely to deliberate are white, one is Black and two are Asian.

