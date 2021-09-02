Ex-Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter will face an additional charge of first-degree manslaughter along with the original charge of second-degree manslaughter in the April killing of Daunte Wright, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said Thursday.

The new charge alleges Potter “committed first-degree manslaughter by recklessly handling a firearm” in shooting Wright, 20, during a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb, Ellison’s office said in a statement.

Kim Potter, a former Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer charged in Daunte Wright's death. Hennepin County Sheriff via AP file

The city’s police chief said then that Potter, a 26-year police veteran, had intended to stun the man with her Taser gun but accidentally drew her handgun instead and fired once.

Police body cam footage showed Potter yelling "Taser! Taser! Taser!" to alert the other officers but then pulling her handgun and shooting Wright.

Wright’s death sparked days of protests. Potter resigned two days after the killing, as did Tim Gannon, the police chief.

Potter is scheduled to go on trial Nov. 30. Ellison’s office took over the case from the Washington County Attorney’s Office.

Ongoing coverage The killing of Daunte Wright