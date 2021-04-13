A 2nd night of protests in Brooklyn Center; officer who killed Daunte Wright is ID'd

Police clashed with a large crowd Monday who gathered for a second night to protest the killing of 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. The Brooklyn Center police chief said earlier in the day that officer Kim Potter had intended to stun the man with her Taser gun but accidentally drew her handgun instead and fired once.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the police station in the north Twin Cities metro just before a 7 p.m. curfew went into effect.

As the sun was setting and the drizzle falling, Clarence McCrownsie — who grew up in Brooklyn Center — came out to join the growing group of people gathered outside the police station.

Until now, the 19-year-old had never taken part in a protest, but this time was different. McCrownsie said he knew Wright as a child. They hadn’t stayed in close touch after, but McCrownsie said the news that Wright was killed hit him hard.

“We used to go to school together. We knew each other since we were little kids. And it’s heartbreaking, so I’m sad about it,” McCrownsie said. “So I’m out here protesting for him. We need justice for him. He didn’t deserve this at all.”

Hundreds of people gathered on Humboldt Avenue outside the police station. It was tense from the beginning. Officers, wearing riot gear and armed with nightsticks, stood behind a chain link fence absorbing taunts from people on the other side.

Gallery Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 5 of 5 A man with an umbrella walks away from tear gas deployed by police in Brooklyn Center. Evan Frost | MPR News 1 of 5 Protesters attempt to douse a canister of tear gas after it was launched into the patio of a garden level apartment across the street from the Brooklyn Center Police Department on Monday. Evan Frost | MPR News 2 of 5 A firework launched by a protester explodes over the Brooklyn Center Police Department during a second night of protests following the killing of Daunte Wright. Evan Frost | MPR News Next Slide

As night fell, an officer with a bullhorn declared the assembly unlawful, and warned everyone to leave. Police began using tear gas.

While some did disperse, others launched aerial fireworks at police. Officers fired flash-bang grenades, 40 mm foam rounds and more tear gas canisters.

The crowd shrank in size as scores of police standing shoulder to shoulder pushed the crowd north on Humboldt Avenue. Throughout the evening, there was no visible National Guard presence near the police station.

Police officers in riot gear monitor a crowd of protesters gathering outside of the in Brooklyn Center Police Department on Monday. Evan Frost | MPR News

No one immediately stopped looters from breaking into the Dollar Tree and Boost Mobile stores in a shopping center across the street. By 9:30 p.m., smoke could be seen wafting out of the Dollar Tree’s broken windows.

A half hour later, as police continued their push toward 69th Avenue, the crowd had largely departed.

Minnesota State Patrol Col. Matt Langer said at least 40 people were arrested in Brooklyn Center. Many were cited for misdemeanor curfew violations; those suspected of more serious crimes are being held in the Hennepin County Jail.

Officer identified as 26-year veteran

Amid Monday night’s unrest, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a brief statement naming the officer who shot Wright. Kim Potter has been with the department for 26 years and is on standard administrative leave.

During an emergency meeting by Zoom, the Brooklyn Center City Council recommended the interim city manager fire Potter and police Chief Tim Gannon. At a news conference earlier Monday, Gannon said Potter had grabbed her gun by mistake instead of a Taser, and shot Wright during a traffic stop.

Wright died by a single shot to the chest. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide.

Council member Marquita Butler introduced the resolution to fire the Gannon and Potter.

"If I made a mistake at my job, there's not going to be an investigation. I can be fired immediately,” Butler said. “I think at this time, for us to sit around and belabor the point when we all saw the video today at the press conference — we know the mistake was made. She should be held accountable immediately.”

Under an agreement among Twin Cities prosecutors, Washington County Attorney Pete Orput will decide whether to file criminal charges against Potter. Orput said he plans to review the evidence Tuesday and have a decision on charges in the next few days.

