Authorities investigating police shooting in Brooklyn Center

Authorities are investigating a police shooting that happened Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn Center.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported just after 4:30 p.m. that "BCA agents and crime scene personnel are en route to an officer involved shooting incident in Brooklyn Center."

No further details were immediately available on what led up to the shooting, who may have been hit by gunfire or the severity of injuries.

KARE-TV reported that the scene is along 63rd Avenue North near Kathrene Drive.

