'Historic, record-breaking' storm damage surveys begin in southern Minnesota

The National Weather Service is sending teams to assess storm damage from Wednesday night's severe weather, after scattered reports of tornadoes and hurricane-force straight-line winds.

“A historic, record-breaking system, for sure,” said Mike Kurz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

"Things could have been a whole lot worse had it been in the middle of summer with trees leafed out and more susceptible to damage,’’ Kurz said. “It was bad enough just without that, but for this being in mid-December with these kinds of ingredients, it was just remarkable from a meteorological standpoint."

Weather officials said they will be heading to Faribault and to Freeborn County to look at possible tornado damage in the small town of Hartland. Social media posts show major damage to some downtown buildings there, including to a bank.

Freeborn County emergency manager Rich Hall confirmed the damage, saying a number of other businesses in the downtown Hartland area were also damaged, as well as “minor damage to several homes in that area. Various outbuildings in the remainder of the county.”

Police in Stanley, Wisconsin, 30 miles northeast of Eau Claire, posted photos of damaged buildings, blocked roads, and power poles snapped in the middle and hanging by their wires.

No injuries were reported.

Widespread power outages stretched from Sioux Falls to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Xcel Energy reported more than 24,000 customers without power in southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin Thursday morning.

Other utility companies across the region responded to large power outages from Wednesday night's storms.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, People's Energy Cooperative reported nearly 3,800 homes and businesses without power in its southeast Minnesota service area — with the largest outage in the Stewartville area south of Rochester.

Austin Utilities on Wednesday evening reported a "whole town outage" for the southern Minnesota city of about 26,000 people in the immediate wake of the storms. Power was restored by late Wednesday night.

The wind damage also extended into northern Minnesota, where Minnesota Power reported nearly 1,000 outages in the wake of the storm, although they had cut that number significantly by Thursday morning.

Icy overnight conditions left the Minnesota State Patrol busy. Troopers responded to 121 crashes, with one fatality and one serious injury. Troopers also attended to several jack-knifed semi-tractor trailers and another 49 spin-outs and vehicles off the road.

The weather service said there were also funnel clouds reported near La Crescent and Harmony, and scattered reports of winds that topped 80 mph in southeastern Minnesota. The funnel clouds may be the latest ever recorded in Minnesota — surpassing the previous mid-November record for the latest in the year for a tornado in the state.

Kurz said radar indicated some possible tornadoes Wednesday night, but because of the darkness it was difficult for anyone on the ground to see what was happening.

He added that reports of straight-line winds were remarkable with the area reporting the most hurricane-force wind gusts (topping 75 mph) since 2004. That included a 78-mile-an-hour wind gust recorded by instruments in Rochester. A handful of public reports from southeastern Minnesota had gusts topping 80 mph.

The unusual storms cut a swath through the Midwest Wednesday.

The National Storm Prediction Center said there were at least 55 such reports, exceeding even the devastating derecho storm that struck the central U.S. in 2020. A derecho is a line of straight-lined-wind storms that accompany fast-moving severe thunderstorms.

The center had preliminary reports of tornadoes in Nebraska and Iowa Wednesday evening as well.

“It’s just unheard of to be surpassing some of those large, intense, summer thunderstorm complexes — to be surpassing that in December is just remarkable,” Kurz said.