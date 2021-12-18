Overnight snow causing difficult driving in parts of Minnesota

Traffic moves slowly as authorities respond to a crash at the Interstate 94-494-694 interchange in Oakdale and Woodbury, Minn., on Saturday. Light snow fell across the area overnight. Minnesota Department of Transportation

Light snow overnight is causing a number of spinouts and crashes Saturday morning on highways across central Minnesota, including in the Twin Cities metro area.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reported 1.3 inches of snow as of 6 a.m.

There was more to the west, with the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen reporting 1.8 inches. Weather spotters reported 3 inches at Kimball and 5 inches near Excelsior.

And a spotter in Browns Valley in far western Minnesota had reported 4 to 5 inches of new snow on Friday night, with snow still falling. Parts of northeastern South Dakota and southeastern North Dakota saw more than 10 inches of snow as of Friday night.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported plows were out across central Minnesota in the wake of the overnight snow.

Any remaining snow is forecast to end across central and southeast Minnesota on Saturday morning, followed by a seasonable day with partly sunny skies and highs in the teens and 20s.