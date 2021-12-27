Sun Country cancels early flights, places blame on network outage
Updated: 10:51 a.m.
Sun Country Airlines canceled many of its domestic flights Monday morning, saying a third-party system outage is affecting all of its operations, although flights are resuming.
The airline didn’t offer many details of the outage but says staff had to manually clear flights for takeoff with the Federal Aviation Administration. A statement from the airline said it had canceled most flights before 8 a.m., but all flights after that had resumed, aside from one cancelation, which Sun Country says was unrelated to the system outage.
Sun Country reported a similar outage in July, and it took hours to restore service. The airline says it is waiving change fees for flights through Tuesday.
