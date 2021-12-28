Minnesota Jan. 6 defendant faces new felony charge

A southern Minnesota man who allegedly took part in the Jan. 6 insurrection is facing a new felony charge.

Authorities charged Daniel Eugene Johnson of Austin in June with four misdemeanors, including remaining in a restricted building.

Now the 29-year-old is facing a new felony count of interfering with U.S. Capitol Police.

He's charged along with his father, Daryl Johnson of Saint Ansgar, Iowa, by felony information, which indicates they intend to plead guilty.

Daniel Johnson (left) and Daryl Johnson (right) in a hallway at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. via court documents

Earlier court documents include photos allegedly showing the two inside the Capitol as supporters of former President Donald Trump overwhelmed the building.

But in a new filing last week, prosecutors did not include specifics of how the two allegedly interfered with police. Both men remain free.

Daniel Johnson is among six Minnesotans charged with the same felony in connection with protests that turned violent as members of Congress met to confirm the election of President Joe Biden nearly a year ago.

Of the two others facing only misdemeanor counts, one has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to probation and 60 days home confinement.