Three carjackers arrested after close call with toddler in St. Paul

A BWM SUV recovered by the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office. Courtesy of Ramsey County Sheriff's Office

A woman followed home by carjackers in St. Paul told police she barely had time to get her child out of a car seat before the robbers drove off in her SUV on Tuesday morning.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's office told the Pioneer Press that the woman had been shopping on Grand Avenue and that three men wearing ski masks in a stolen car followed her home in the city's Crocus Hill neighborhood just before 10 a.m.

Police said three teenagers approached her in her garage with a gun and demanded her purse and keys as her 3-year-old child was still sitting in her vehicle. The robbers took off in the vehicle moments after the mother got her child free from a car seat.

The SUV was spotted by sheriff's deputies a short time later, identified as a suspect vehicle in another robbery near the University of Minnesota. One of the suspects, a 17-year-old male, tried to run away as police closed in but was arrested.

Police believe the other suspects then committed a third armed robbery nearby.

The stolen SUV was spotted again in north Minneapolis on Tuesday afternoon and two males — a 19-year-old and a 14-year-old — were arrested. Authorities said both were wanted in a previous carjacking, and the 14-year-old had two previous robbery convictions.

No injuries were reported among the suspects or law enforcement that were pursuing them, including officers from three police departments and deputies from both Ramsey and Hennepin counties.