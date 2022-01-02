Bright & cold Sunday; temps recover nicely for Monday and Tuesday

Jordan Greenway of the Minnesota Wild looks on before the start of the second period against the St. Louis Blues during the NHL Winter Classic at Target Field on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 in Minneapolis. David Berding | Getty Images

How cold is it?

The Sunday low temp at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was -14. Eden Prairie dropped to-17. International Falls had a low of -36, Duluth -21, St. Cloud -22 and Rochester bottomed out at -15. Early morning wind chill temps were in the -40s in parts of northern Minnesota.

Dr. Mark Seeley notes a record low temp in Ada, Minnesota this morning:

…the climate station in Ada, MN (Norman County) reported a new record low this morning of -39°F, with an afternoon high yesterday of -18°F (also a record cold maximum temperature). Their climate records go back to 1892.

Sunday temps and advisories

Sunday highs will be slightly above zero across much of Minnesota and western Wisconsin. A few spots in southwestern Minnesota could reach the teens. We’ll have single-digit highs in the Twin Cities; that’s well shy of our average Jan. 2 high of 24.

Wind chill advisories continue through Sunday afternoon in portions of eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota:

Sunday highs and advisories National Weather Service

Wind chill advisories continue until noon this Sunday in northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin, with wind chill warnings until noon in parts of north-central Minnesota:

Wind chill advisories and warnings through noon today National Weather Service

Here are details of the wind chill advisory:

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Duluth MN 252 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022 MNZ011-012-019>021-037-038-WIZ001>004-006>009-021800- /O.CON.KDLH.WC.Y.0001.000000T0000Z-220102T1800Z/ North St. Louis-Northern Cook and Lake-Central St. Louis- Southern Lake-Southern Cook-Carlton and South St. Louis-Pine- Douglas-Bayfield-Ashland-Iron-Burnett-Washburn-Sawyer-Price- Including the cities of Ely, Isabella, Hibbing, Two Harbors, Silver Bay, Grand Marais, Duluth, Pine City, Hinckley, Superior, Washburn, Bayfield, Ashland, Hurley, Grantsburg, Spooner, Hayward, and Phillips 252 AM CST Sun Jan 2 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and east central and northeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Wind chill advisories and wind chill warnings continue until noon today in portions of southeastern Minnesota, eastern Iowa and southwestern Wisconsin:

Wind chill advisories and warnings through noon today National Weather Service

Mild start to the week

Highs in the 20s return to many areas Monday afternoon:

Monday forecast highs National Weather Service

Some spots in southwestern Minnesota could top 30 degrees, and far northern Minnesota will have highs in the teens.

Tuesday highs range from teens north to lower 30s in the far south:

Tuesday forecast highs National Weather Service

Twin Cities metro area highs are projected to reach about 30 on Tuesday. Then it turns colder, with highs in the mid teens on Wednesday, followed by single-digit highs Thursday and Friday.

Tuesday p.m. snow opportunity

Snow may spread across Minnesota and western Wisconsin late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening, then taper off from west to east late Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale (NAM) forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern from 6 a.m. Tuesday to noon on Wednesday:

Simulated radar Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning NOAA, via Tropicaltidbits.com

A ray of hope

If you are tired of hearing about sub-zero temps and cold wind chills, here’s something positive.

According to timeanddate.com sunrise and sunset tables, the Twin Cities have gained almost 6 minutes of daylight since Dec. 21. We’ll add an additional 59 minutes of daylight by Feb 2, then another hour and 22 minutes of daylight by March 2. Add that all up and we’ll have 2 hours and 21 minutes more daylight on March 2 than we have today.

