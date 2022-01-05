A slow commute Wednesday as high winds and snow reduce visibility

A strong storm continues to impact Minnesota Wednesday with additional snowfall, highs winds, and temperatures that are falling toward dangerously cold levels.

Wednesday’s forecast

Storm position Wednesday morning National Weather Service

The storm which tracked directly across southern Minnesota on Tuesday is still causing numerous impacts around the state even as it now heads east.

Snow reports are still coming in, and are always hard to measure during high winds, but so far the most significant snow has fallen in north-central Minnesota as forecast. Reports there mostly range from 3 to 5 inches as of 7 a.m.

Snow slowly lessens and heads east during the day, but portions of eastern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, could see periods of light snow linger through late Wednesday.

The eastern edge of the state in particular could see an additional inch or two of snow during the day.

Additional snowfall forecast Wednesday National Weather Service

Even with lighter areas of snow, visibilities are being reduced significantly in some spots due to the high winds blowing the snow. Winds do diminish during the day, but especially in the morning, there are still gusts over 30 and even 40 mph, particularly in southern and western Minnesota. Western Minnesota has many reports of visibility under a mile Wednesday morning.

Wednesday morning warnings and advisories National Weather Service

Because of the combination of additional snow, high winds, and reduced visibility, western and parts of southeastern Minnesota are still under a blizzard warning (red) until 9a.m.

The North Shore is under a winter storm warning (pink), and almost the entire rest of the state is in a winter weather advisory (purple) that continues into the afternoon in most spots.

The high winds are also moving much colder air back into the state. Almost the entire state had its highs for the day right at midnight, with temperatures ranging from a few negatives north to a couple teens southeast as of 7a.m. By the afternoon, much more of the state will be below zero.

Here are the forecast temperatures by the afternoon:

Wednesday afternoon temperatures National Weather Service

Because of the cold and wind, most of western and southern Minnesota already has wind chill advisories issued for Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, and wind chills around the state could dip 20 to 40 below zero.

Arctic air then continues to cause concerns through Friday morning.

That extended forecast will be updated around 9 a.m.

