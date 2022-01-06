Dangerous cold again Thursday

Another round of arctic air has settled across Minnesota, leading to dangerous wind chills and almost the entire state will be stuck below zero until Friday.

Thursday’s forecast

As expected, the same storm that brought snow and high winds Wednesday ushered another blast of frigid weather into Minnesota.

Morning temperatures are mostly in the negative teens, with a few negative single digits along the eastern edge of the state.

Although not the high winds of Wednesday, Thursday morning winds are still somewhat breezy, especially south. This combination of cold and wind is putting wind chills from minus 20 to almost 50 below. The coldest of those wind chills are more prevalent in western Minnesota where the temperatures are the chilliest.

Wind chill warnings and advisories National Weather Service

Because of this, all of the state is under either a wind chill advisory (blue) or wind chill warning (gray) through Friday morning, due to similarly dangerous cold expected overnight Thursday into Friday morning.

Highs also stay sub-zero, with negative teens northwest and negative single digits for the rest of the state.

Thursday high temperatures National Weather Service

The one spot that may make it above zero during the day is near Lake Superior, under the influence of the milder temperatures near the lake. Plus, in general, temperatures slowly rise as you head east.

Friday starts off dangerously cold too, and another arctic blast targets Minnesota early next week.

That extended forecast will be updated around 9 a.m.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Monday through Friday morning.