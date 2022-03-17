Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old who may have been abducted

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old boy who may have been abducted in western Minnesota.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert on Thursday for 2-year-old Robert William Ramirez. Courtesy Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

The Pope County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday that Robert William Ramirez went missing early Thursday morning near Westport, Minn. — a small community between Glenwood and Sauk Centre.

"Investigators have developed information throughout the day that now leads them to believe Robert William Ramirez was likely abducted. There is no known abductor or vehicle information available at this time," authorities said in the Amber Alert message.

The child is described as Hispanic, about 3 feet tall and 28 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve red T-shirt and black sweatpants with green stripes.

Anyone with information on Robert's whereabouts is asked to call the Pope County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 634-5411, or call 911.