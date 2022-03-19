UMD, Ohio State advance to Frozen Four title game

Naomi Rogge scored a game-winning goal in the second overtime to send Minnesota Duluth to its first Frozen Four championship game in 12 years, as the Bulldogs topped the Northeastern Huskies 2-1.

It took 98 minutes, 15 seconds to find the game’s finish — for the second-longest game in Frozen Four history.

Rogge ripped the puck past Aerin Frankel to send UMD into its seventh NCAA title game. UMD has 12 Frozen Four victories, trailing just Minnesota and Wisconsin with 15 apiece.

The third-seeded Huskies scored their lone goal in the opening minutes of the second period. Emma Soderberg made the initial save, but Skylar Irving found the loose puck and the back of the net.

UMD senior Taylor Anderson, who scored against the Huskies last season in the semifinals, scored at 10:05 of the third to tie it.

UMD will take on Ohio State in the championship game Monday night. The Buckeyes topped Yale, 2-1. This will be Ohio State’s first appearance in the game, following its first No. 1 seed in the history of its program.