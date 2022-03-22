Spring storm brings rain, ice, snow to Minnesota

A messy spring storm is bringing lots of precipitation to central and eastern Minnesota in a variety of forms. Expect mostly rain in the Twin Cities and southeastern Minnesota Tuesday with a transition to snow in the southwestern and northeastern parts of the state.

Classic spring storm system

A textbook spring storm is affecting the whole central United States. For Minnesota, it’s mainly rain and wintry weather to the north, but elsewhere this same storm touched off a major severe weather outbreak Monday and will again Tuesday.

Satellite and radar loop Tuesday morning College of DuPage Weather

Mainly rain will fall Tuesday from the Twin Cities and through southeastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin, and quite a bit of it. Up to 1 inch of rainfall is expected in total over the next couple of days.

Potential precipitation totals across the region National Weather Service

The big problem Tuesday will ice potential in northeastern Minnesota where surface temperatures are below freezing but temperatures aloft are above freezing, creating freezing rain.

Ice accumulation potential Tuesday National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, via Pivotal Weather

Rain will mix with snow on the western edges of the precipitation Tuesday and transition from freezing rain to snow in northeastern Minnesota and up the North Shore of Lake Superior.

Rain transitions to snow in northeast Minnesota and eventually in southern Minnesota Wednesday into Wednesday night College of DuPage Weather

Tuesday’s temperatures will be mainly in the 40s in the southeast and in the 30s west and north.

High temperatures Tuesday National Weather Service

As the system moves east, colder air will also make its way east transitioning rain to a rain-snow mix.

In the Twin Cities, we could see some slushy accumulation mainly in the overnight Tuesday night and also Wednesday night with rain-snow mixed showers on Wednesday. The best chances for significant snowfall will be in parts of Minnesota’s southwest and northeast.

Snowfall over the next 48 hours NOAA, via Pivotal Weather

Though just a few degrees cooler at the surface, southwestern Minnesota is seeing a profile of temperatures all below freezing aloft, while the Twin Cities still has a deep layer of above freezing temperatures Tuesday.

Forecast soundings (vertical temperature profiles) for the Twin Cities and Marshall Tuesday morning College of DuPage Weather

More severe thunderstorms south

Severe weather is once again possible in the deep south Tuesday. Monday brought a major outbreak of severe storms in Texas with several confirmed tornadoes.

Storm reports from Monday in mainly Texas National Weather Service

The risk of severe storms Tuesday moves east into Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

Severe weather outlook Tuesday from the storm prediction center National Weather Service

A squall line of severe storms will continue east with some tornadic super cells ahead of it into early Wednesday.

Forecast radar across the deep south Tuesday into Tuesday night College of DuPage Weather