Union leaders say deal close to end Minneapolis teachers strike
Leaders of the Minneapolis teachers union on Thursday said significant progress had been made toward a new contract with the school district and that a deal could come together by the end of the day.
The president of the union's teachers unit told reporters Thursday morning there's been dramatic movement toward a deal. The head representative for the union's education support professionals also said he expected a deal by the end of the day.
It’s a marked change from the most recent rhetoric around the strike, which began March 8. As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, neither the district nor the union appeared to have scheduled further negotiations.
More reporting to come.
