Deal reached to end Minneapolis teachers strike; classses set to resume Monday

The Minneapolis Public Schools and its teachers union say they've reached a tentative contract agreement to end a strike that's kept more than 30,000 students out of school for more than two weeks. School will resume Monday.

Ed Graff, the school system’s superintendent, told reporters Friday that while negotiations were difficult the past few weeks, “at the end of the day we were all able to come together.” He described it as a fair contract. No details were immediately available.

The district says discussions are underway about how to make up the 14 missed school days during the strike, whether by adding days to the school calendar or lengthening the school day, or some combination of both.

Graff said contract agreements with teachers and support staff came together during negotiations at about 3:30 a.m. Friday.

The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers released a statement saying "major gains were made on pay for education support professionals, protections for educators of color, class size caps and mental health supports."

The union said its members are expected to vote on the tentative contracts over the weekend. Union leader are expected to speak on the contract agreement later Friday.

The strike — the first by Minneapolis teachers since 1970 — started March 8, with educators pushing for higher wages and limits on class sizes, among other demands. The district had long maintained it could not afford to meet those demands.

Earlier this week, the two sides had continued to appear far apart — with the district saying it had released “last, best and final” offers, and the union accusing the district of walking away from negotiations.

But both sides had indicated Thursday that there had been significant progress toward a compromise — with the deal then announced early Friday.