Senate confirms Luger as U.S. attorney for Minnesota

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Andrew Luger as the next U.S. attorney for Minnesota — returning him to the role he previously held during the Obama administration.

Luger was confirmed Thursday morning on a 60-36 vote, with 13 Republicans joining Democrats to support President Joe Biden's nomination.

“Andy Luger is a dedicated public servant who will work to uphold justice and protect Minnesotans as our United States Attorney. I am confident he will serve our state with distinction and I am proud to have supported him throughout the confirmation process,” Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar said in a statement released after the vote.

“Andy Luger is exceptionally well-qualified to lead federal law enforcement efforts in Minnesota. I want to congratulate him on his confirmation to this important post,” Minnesota Democratic Sen. Tina Smith said in a statement. “I am confident that his experience, dedication to public service, and commitment to justice will help him lead the U.S. Attorney’s office in Minnesota with integrity.”

In his previous service as U.S. attorney, Luger was known for heading high-profile prosecutions of Somali Americans suspected of traveling to Syria to fight with the Islamic State nearly a decade ago.

He's most recently been in private practice with Jones Day, an international law firm based in Cleveland with offices in Minneapolis.

Luger's confirmation came after Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton had been holding up Justice Department appointments around the country, in a dispute over the legal defense of U.S. marshals in a lawsuit stemming from demonstrations in Oregon in 2020.