Live event: School's off? Brains On!

Know any curious kids who would enjoy some fun and educational screen time Friday morning?

Molly Bloom has been on a road trip and she is ready to update curious kids and their parents about what she and the Brains On! crew have seen on a seriously epic adventure. Come hear about Molly's discovery and if we are lucky she will bring a bag of Mystery Sounds to solve! Join in live on Facebook or YouTube Friday at 10 a.m.

Here are some other fun activities from Brains On! You can try with your kids:

Brain tickling activities. Download a Curiosity Kit for instructions on hands-on activities that pair with podcast episodes.

Debate is great! Smash Boom Best is a companion podcast all about using passion and facts to talk about our favorite things. They have guides on having your own Smash Boom Best debate and awesome coloring sheets to print out.

Short on time? Listen to a few moments of “Um.” This podcast provides bite-sized answers to big questions!

