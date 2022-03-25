Live event: School's off? Brains On!

Education

Know any curious kids who would enjoy some fun and educational screen time Friday morning?

Molly Bloom has been on a road trip and she is ready to update curious kids and their parents about what she and the Brains On! crew have seen on a seriously epic adventure. Come hear about Molly's discovery and if we are lucky she will bring a bag of Mystery Sounds to solve! Join in live on Facebook or YouTube Friday at 10 a.m.

Here are some other fun activities from Brains On! You can try with your kids:

You can also find more fun things to do and discussions on parenting in our Raising Kids in Minnesota Facebook Group.

