Musician and educator Harry Chalmiers has admired the music and performances by Gao Hong since he first saw her in the ‘90s. Gao Hong, who teaches at Carleton College, is a master of the pipa, a Chinese instrument used for thousands of years and which is similar to a lute. The style of play is both highly technical and poetic. On Sunday, she’ll celebrate 50 years of performing in a 3 p.m. concert at the Ordway in St. Paul.

Chalmiers called her a “fabulous collaborative spirit” whose adventurousness in exploring different styles and performing with others across genres continues to produce innovative music.

The lineup of Sunday’s performance is an example of her wide-ranging collaborations. It will include rapper-singer Dessa, members of the Minnesota Orchestra and Gao Hong’s group Speaking in Tongues, whose musicians hail from Ghana and Mexico as well as the U.S.

Elementary school music teacher Becca Michaelson knows the power of video games to ignite a passion for music. She recalls transcribing her favorite “Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time” tune for flute as a fifth grader. That’s why she’s excited to attend the Video Games and Music Convention in Minneapolis, which will have listening and playing opportunities for all ages.

The three-day convention features opportunities for gamers and musicians alike. Bands will perform jazz, funk and classical, and takes on favorite video game tunes.

Michaelson recommends the orchestra clinic, open to all who want to bring their instruments and play video game music.

The conference is Friday through Sunday at Crowne Plaza Minneapolis West in Plymouth, Minn. There are online options as well. Proof of COVID vaccination is required to attend in person.

Padma Wudali of Minneapolis is a longtime student of Carnatic classical music. She loves the sound of the Twin Cities musical group, Maithree.

Maithree is Sanskrit for “friendship.” Wudali enjoys how the six musicians combine south Indian instruments like veena and mridangam with keyboard, cello, clarinet and voice to create a variety of styles of world music.

Hearing a clarinet or cello blend perfectly with Indian classical music is an “extremely endearing” image of friendship, Wudali said, where the musicians bring the best of their skills “into each others’ spaces” to make something beautiful.

“Maithree: the Music of Friendship” takes place on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Lakeville Area Arts Center, part of their ongoing coffee concert series. The in-person event will also be livestreamed.