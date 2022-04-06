Minnesota Twins postpone Opening Day to Friday

The Minnesota Twins are postponing their home opener against Seattle due to wintry weather in the forecast for Thursday.

Rookie pitcher Joe Ryan was scheduled to throw out the first pitch shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday. But with temperatures forecast to be in the 30s, and a nearly 80 percent chance of rain, the team announced Wednesday morning that it is moving the game to a scheduled off day on Friday.

Opening Day first pitch is now set for 3:10 p.m. Friday; gates open at 1 p.m.

Tickets are automatically being transferred, and other Opening Day events, such as the team's traditional "Breakfast on the Plaza," are also being moved to Friday.

It will be the first Opening Day for the Twins without pandemic-related restrictions since 2019.

Twins legends Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat are set to throw out the ceremonial first pitches on Opening Day, ahead of their induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame this summer.

The Shiloh Temple International Ministries Choir will sing the National Anthem to open the season at Target Field.

