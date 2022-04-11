Judge reveals three officers charged in Floyd killing recently rejected plea deals

Three former Minneapolis officers charged in the death of George Floyd rejected plea deals from prosecutors last month. That's according to a Hennepin County District Court judge's statements during a pre-trial hearing Monday.

J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter in Floyd's killing. Their former Minneapolis colleague Derek Chauvin has already been convicted in state court.

This will be the third trial in state or federal courts about Floyd's death.

Judge Peter Cahill revealed during the pre-trial hearing that prosecutors had offered the defendants plea deals in late March, but that none had accepted the deals. Details of the plea offers are being kept confidential by the court.

The trial is set to start in June.